x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Vancouver coffee shop with deep Ukrainian roots raises funds for refugees

Gold Cup Coffeehouse has pledged to donate its profits during the fundraiser to a nonprofit working with Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
Credit: KGW

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver coffee shop Gold Cup Coffeehouse is holding a two-day fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion. Many of the shop's employees and customers are Ukrainian immigrants.

Gold Cup plans to send all of the donations and 100% of its profits over the two-day fundraiser to the Vancouver-based religious nonprofit Kingdom Movement, which is working to provide aid to refugees.

The shop has raised about $15,000 so far, according to co-owner Oksana Kozlov, primarily from direct donations.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Kozlov said she hopes the fundraiser can help make a difference for the estimated one million refugees who have fled west in the first week of the invasion.

RELATED: 'People are dying': Portland-area church raises money for Ukraine relief

"It's hard to think that a little bit over a week ago people were just living their normal lives; going to a coffee shop, going to a friend's house, going to work, buying groceries, cooking food, making plans for the next day and the future," she said.

Kozlov was born in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Her immediate family immigrated to the United States when she was six years old, but she still has extended family in Ukraine.

"I'm 50% Ukrainian, 50% Russian — so this war is difficult, but our hope is really just to see humanity in all of this," she said.

RELATED: Rally in downtown Portland draws support for Ukraine

Two of the shop's baristas plan to soon head to Poland, Kozlov said, joining a team of Kingdom Movement volunteers to provide direct assistance to refugees. 

Roman Trachuk with Kingdom Movement was born and raised in Ukraine and most of his family still lives there, and he said his group couldn't stand by while seeing people in Ukraine suffering.

"I'm seeing people in fear, panicking ⁠— innocent people. This caught them by surprise," he said. "Ukraine's been partially a war zone for six years now, but this came as a shock."

In Other News

Former Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle charged with possessing child porn