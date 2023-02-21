Vancouver boy missing since June has been found, FBI says

The federal agency indicated that 8-year-old Breadson John was located in Missouri and will soon be brought back to Washington.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An 8-year-old boy who has been missing from the Vancouver area since at least June has now been located, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Seattle division.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department conducted a welfare check at the home of Breadson John, also referred to by the name "Brxsan," on June 17, 2022. The agency had received reports from the community concerned about his whereabouts and well-being. Detectives were unable to locate him at the time.

Vancouver police said that detectives attempted to contact members of John's family to see if he was with anyone else, but the trail went cold.

In January, the FBI issued a missing person poster for John. According to the agency, they learned that John had been taken to Jasper County, Missouri in August.

John was safely recovered on Friday, Feb. 17, by agents from FBI Kansas City in response to a lead from the Seattle division, with help from Jasper County deputies. He was placed into the custody of Missouri's Department of Social Services, the FBI said.

Now staff from Washington Child Protective Services are heading to Kansas City to pick John up and bring him back to Washington.

“Breadson’s recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it.”

