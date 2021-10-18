Vaccination rates high among public workers, educators in Portland

The deadline for many workers to get the vaccine has come and gone. Only a small fraction of employees opted out of getting their shot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Monday, Oct. 18 marked the deadline for many workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vast majority of employees for the city of Portland, as well as Multnomah County, got their shots. Come Tuesday, only a small fraction will be let go and no longer have a job.

The number of city workers subject to the vaccine policy is 6,146, according to a spokesperson. That includes all city employees except for the Portland Police Bureau, whose members are exempt from the mandate. 91% of city workers are fully vaccinated, and little more than 50 employees are in the process of getting vaccinated. 342 got approved for medical or religious exceptions. 91 people are leaving their city positions, and job status is pending for nearly 50 more.

As for the county's 5,600 workers, just 35 people are accepting a separation due to the mandate. Of that number, only eight are regular, full-time workers.

Vaccinations are also high among educators and staff for Portland Public Schools (PPS).

"We have over 96% of our staff fully vaccinated, and a little over an additional 1% — 89 people — who are partially vaccinated," said Chief of Human Resources Sharon Reese. "Our employees that are partially vaccinated are eligible for a temporary medical exemption while they complete the vaccination process. I’m very pleased that the 89, 90 people who are partially vaccinated will continue to work as opposed to being placed on leave."

Reese told KGW News around 175 employees chose not to get the vaccine and aren't subject to one of the exceptions. Of those 175, she said about 80 to 90 fall into the "inactive" employee category, meaning someone on a temporary assignment with the district who is not actively working right now. PPS will be exiting these employees in a non-disciplinary termination.

"We are anticipating about nine classroom teachers will not be returning as a result of the vaccine mandate," she said. "We have a handful, about the same number — eight of our paraeducators who will not be returning."

Out of about 340 custodial staff, Reese said 24 will likely be terminated over the vaccine policy.

Several weeks ago, she said the district was expecting even more employees to part ways over the new requirement.

"In the last 60 days since the announcement of the vaccine mandates, we have had over 200 employees who went and got their first dose. So we know that it's made a difference in people's decision around whether they were going to get vaccinated."

Reese explained that it's been a tremendous effort to verify the vaccination status of nearly 8,000. She said substitutes are already in place to take over for the handful of teachers that are leaving.