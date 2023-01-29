Former Farmer's Barn Tavern set ablaze in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood

Eastbound traffic on North Lombard Street and both directions of North Denver Avenue will remain close as fire investigators try and determine the cause.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire in North Portland destroyed an abandoned tavern on Wednesday evening. The building was formerly home to Farmer's Bar Tavern, which was permanently closed in 2018, according to the Willamette Week.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) crews responded to a report of a fire near the intersection of North Denver Avenue and North Lombard Street in the Kenton neighborhood. The first fire crew found the vacant tavern across an old Rite Aid and the Arbor Lodge Shelter engulf in fire.

Firefighters conducted a complete walk around the building. There was fire showing through many of the boarded-up doors and windows of the building, fire officials said.

After removing a few plywood coverings, firefighters were able to enter the building cautiously to try and find the source of the fire. But due to the building being unsafe fire crews withdrew.

The building is familiar to PF&R as it is on their list of "unsafe" buildings in Portland.

"We did everything we possibly could to evaluate every opening to see if there was anyone in the structure, but it was just heavy fire and smoke," said Rick Graves the PIO for PF&R. "It was too dangerous — given we know there are holes in the floors from previous fires here. Even though we have a history of it we know its a very dangerous building."

Graves said they've been to the vacant building at least eight times in the last year. The building stands alone on the corner and was not a threat to any other neighboring structures.

According to PF&R, fire flames grew larger and elevated powerlines were being affected. The power was cut off for safety purposes, but was restored 90 minutes after.

Fire crews were able to gain access to the building by tearing down walls with tools. This allowed firefighters to slowly extinguish the flames.

The building has been frequent on and off by squatters. Fire officials said there was no one inside and reported no injuries.