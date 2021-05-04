VA Portland expands vaccinations to all vets, caregivers, spouses

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Veterans Affairs Portland Healthcare System announced on Monday that it will now be providing vaccinations to all veterans, their caregivers, spouses and some other beneficiaries.



The expansion of those eligible for the vaccine is thanks to the SAVES LIVES Act, which was signed by President Biden on March 24, 2021.



“Since the start of the pandemic, VA Portland has focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Darwin Goodspeed, director of VA Portland Health Care System. “As of today, we’ve provided more than 56,000 doses of the COVID vaccine into the arms our Veterans and staff. I am proud of the work we’ve done and happy for the opportunity to expand our efforts to more Veterans and their families.”



Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. VA Portland will contact those who sign up to schedule their vaccination as the vaccine becomes available.



The following people are eligible for the vaccine through VA Portland:



• Veterans currently receiving care through VA.

• Any veteran who served in the U.S. military (active duty, Reserve or National Guard).

• A spouse of a veteran; this is defined as a spouse via marriage to include same-sex and common-law marriages. This also includes a widow or widower of a veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.

• Caregivers of veterans.

• Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits