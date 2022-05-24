How to help the Uvalde community affected by the school shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Several victims in Tuesday's mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school continue to battle their injuries at medical facilities, and at least two blood drives have been announced for community members looking to donate.
The University Health system, based out of San Antonio, says its donor rooms have availability for the next several days. More information can be found here.
The region's primary blood bank, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, has also organized a blood drive for Wednesday at Uvalde's Herby Ham Activity Center (248 FM Road 3447). Walk-ins are welcome, STBTC says, and interested donors can also make an appointment ahead of time here.
As a way to help those who have been directly affected by the mass shooting in Uvalde, VictimFirst has created a GoFundMe to help those victims and their families. You can donate to the GoFundMe here. $300,000 has been donated so far.
VictimFirst is a nonprofit that was created by victims who have gone through similar experiences. They say 100% of the money donated goes back to the victims in cash payments.
Ken Paxton's office is offering services from the Crime Victims' Compensation Fund Program which is aimed at helping victims and their immediate families with financial costs, counseling, funeral costs, medical treatment and loss of income due to the crimes. The office has also listed the following resources:
UCISD said an account at First State Bank of Uvalde has been opened for families of Robb Elementary. If you would like donate, you are able to do so at any of the corresponding bank branches.
The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, a Kerrville-based nonprofit, has started a relief fund for the victims and their families, as well as others affected by the Uvalde shooting. You can donate here.
At least 21 people died in the shooting, including 19 children and one teacher. The 18-year-old gunman was also deceased.
This story will be updated with other donation opportunities as they are announced.
---
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.