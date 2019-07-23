PORTLAND, Oregon — The US Marshals Service District of Oregon, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is looking for 34-year-old Eric Floyd Oelkers.

Oelkers has a federal probation violation warrant in connection with a prior firearms conviction.

He's described at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 225 pounds with a shaved head. He has brown or red hair, blue eyes, and numerous tattoos on his arm, legs and chest.

He was last known to frequent the Portland metro area.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

You can reach out online, or by calling 503-823-HELP (4357).