U.S. Forest Service has tips for spending time in the Gorge

The historic Columbia River Highway has reopened and you can drive the highway but some parking areas are still closed. That includes the one at Multnomah Falls. “The only parking available is at the I-84 parking lot adjacent to the freeway” says Miki Fujikawa with the U.S. Forest service.

Parking could be an issue at many locations.



“That's why we would encourage you to have an alternative in mind if the site that you go to is either overcrowded or there's no parking or you can't find it easily.”



The Forest Service has a warning for people who might choose to hike. It is likely emergency services will be stretched thin this weekend. To help it’s suggested you let people know your plans before you head to the gorge and avoid closed areas.