U.S. Coast Guard crews respond to report of plane crash west of Whidbey Island

USCG confirmed one person has been found deceased and it is searching for 8 others.

The U.S. Coast Guard said crews have responded to a report of a float plane that has crashed in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island on Sunday.

The USCG has said eight adults and one child were aboard the aircraft. The flight reportedly had departed from Friday Harbor bound for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Everett Fire's Marine unit said it was also assisting the Coast Guard in the rescue.

USCG Pacific Northwest Public Affairs confirmed later Sunday that one person has been recovered deceased, although it was not confirmed whether it was one of the eight adults or one child.

USCG has established a surface safety zone around the scene, and confirmed that one person on board is deceased and 8 other individuals are unaccounted for at this time.

Two coast guard cutters, one helicopter and resources from South Whidbey Fire are on scene or en route to the scene.