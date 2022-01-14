US Bank building in downtown Hillsboro set to be renovated into food hall

The 17,000 square foot building will have a rooftop deck and a plaza, and will house several local restaurants.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The former U.S. Bank building in downtown Hillsboro will be renovated into a food hall. The 17,000 square foot building, which U.S. Bank vacated earlier in the pandemic, will have a rooftop deck and plaza on the south side, and house several local restaurants like Sizzle Pie, Grand Central Bakery, Ex Novo Brewing and The Sudra.

While the building sat vacant, Hillsboro's economic development team was approached by a developer who wanted to utilize the space.

Hillsboro Economic and Community Development Director Dan Diaz said this will bring some much needed foot traffic to downtown after a devastating fire destroyed several businesses earlier this month.

"We believe bringing in additional food options and additional draws, not just for downtown Hillsboro residents and community members, but it will affect all of Hillsboro and even draw from beyond we believe."

Diaz said construction work will start in late spring or early summer, and will take about a year to complete.

Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway said the timing of the project is perfect.

"It's just a shot of positive news for downtown," Callaway said. "While we are recovering and rebuilding from the fire, we're also reinvigorating and reinvesting right across the street."

"We're excited for new businesses to continue to come down here," said Hillsboro resident Dylan Wells said. "Hopefully it will drive some foot traffic and some new residents as well."