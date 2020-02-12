UP grad Malika Andrews, ESPN's only Black female NBA reporter, makes Forbes 30 under 30 list

She led the network's coverage on the restart of professional basketball inside the league's Disney World bubble, according to Forbes' report.

PORTLAND, Ore — ESPN reporter and University of Portland (UP) graduate Malika Andrews was named one of Forbes' 30 under 30 working in the sports industry in 2021.

At age 25, Malika Andrews is currently ESPN's only Black female NBA reporter. She led the network's coverage on the restart of professional basketball inside the league's Disney World bubble, according to Forbes' report.

Andrews was also one of the youngest sideline reporters ever for an NBA conference finals, the report says, and she advocates internally at ESPN for more nuanced coverage of race and gender topics.

An Oakland, Calif. native, she earned her bachelor of arts degree from UP and graduated with honors. She served as editor-in-chief of The Beacon, the university’s student newspaper, according to her bio on ESPN's press room website.

She received awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association for her work. In 2016, Andrews won the Best Writer Award among Oregon college students.

Andrews joined ESPN in October 2018 after one year of working as a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. Before joining the Tribune, she was a James Reston Reporting Fellow in the sports department at The New York Times.