Man, 84, suffers critical head injury after being shoved to the ground in Washington County

Deputies arrested Gregory Bruemmer, 49, in what they described as an unprovoked assault.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly shoving an elderly man to the ground Friday afternoon in the Rock Creek community, the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said.

Deputies said Gregory J. Bruemmer, 49, was unprovoked when he ran up to the 84-year-old victim and shoved him as the victim was picking berries near Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road around 1 p.m.

The victim fell to the ground and suffered a life-threatening head injury, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He was transported to a trauma center in Portland for treatment.

Detectives from the WCSO Violent Crimes Unit responded to investigate.