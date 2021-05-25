Riot in downtown Portland marks one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder

Police said people started to chant, "Burn this building down" as some lit a dumpster fire and pushed it close to the Justice Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police declared a riot in downtown Portland Tuesday night, marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

A crowd of demonstrators, many wearing all black, started to gather outside the Justice Center on Southwest Third Avenue and Main Street around 8 p.m. for a planned event to commemorate Floyd.

By 8:30 p.m., someone had spray-painted the Justice Center with the words "Rest in Power George Floyd" and "All Cops Are Chauvin," referring to the Minneapolis officer who killed Floyd.

By 9 p.m., the crowd had grown to roughly 100-200 people.

I’m at the Justice Center in downtown Portland, where a small group of activists are gathered to memorialize George Floyd, on the year anniversary of his murder. pic.twitter.com/3ZQnxedv0Q — Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) May 26, 2021

Shortly after 9 p.m., fireworks were set off. Police said people started to chant "Burn this building down" as some lit a dumpster fire and pushed it close to the Justice Center. The fire was quickly put out.

A group of demonstrators have gathered at the Justice Center downtown; police declared an an unlawful assembly after they lit a dumpster fire and pulled down some park fencing. pic.twitter.com/mRDngaBBKh — KGW News (@KGWNews) May 26, 2021

An unlawful assembly was declared at about 9:25 p.m., and police began using a loudspeaker to demand that the crowd refrain from engaging in criminal activity. Police in riot gear confronted the crowd.

Portland police have declared an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/oKhxTEjm3s — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 26, 2021

Police said people in the crowd were throwing frozen water bottles and eggs at officers and metal spikes in the road.

Just before 10 p.m., police said the crowd had marched to City Hall on Southwest Fifth Avenue and Jefferson Street and broke windows. Moments later, they said a riot had been declared.

Police have ordered the crowd to disperse and said those who continue to engage in criminal activity will risk being arrested.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, a peaceful crowd marched from Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland to the Burnside Bridge. The group sat down on the bridge, shutting it down to traffic for a moment of silence before heading back toward the east side.