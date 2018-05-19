SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – A University of Oregon student was found dead Saturday morning at Shasta Lake in northern California.

Deputies were called to the Gooseneck Campground at about 8:45 a.m. on a report that a man wasn’t breathing. The student, who was 21 years old, was found inside a small tent by other students.

The student was given CPR but could not be resuscitated, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and nothing about the student’s death appeared to be suspicious.

It's not yet known if alcohol consumption contributed to the student's death, the sheriff's office said. A coroner will determine the student’s cause of death.

