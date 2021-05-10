University of Oregon to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon will require students and staff who will be on campus this fall to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
UO President Michael Schill announced the decision in a letter to the community on Monday.
“Requiring vaccinations is critical for public health. It will help us to reach the highest level of protection possible, reduce infections, limit many of the disruptions of COVID-19, and safeguard the community we live in,” Schill said. “It will also allow our campus community to return to the in-person and on-campus experience that is the cornerstone of academic success, student experience, and research innovation.”
People will be able to request exemptions for medical or other reasons, Schill said. More information on those exemptions is available here.
Schill said the university will provide more information about how students and employees can confirm they have been vaccinated or request exemptions.
The University of Oregon joins other universities and colleges that have announced vaccination requirements for students and faculty this fall, including Western Oregon University, Oregon State University (OSU), Portland State University, University of Portland, Lewis & Clark College and Willamette University.
The University of Washington and Washington State University also said vaccinations will be required.
OSU officials said they're still figuring out how students and staff will prove they've been vaccinated or how they can request an exemption, if necessary.