University of Oregon to relocate Old Town neighborhood campus to NE Portland

Students and staff will begin to transition to the new campus this summer, with all UO Portland programs expected to be based there in the fall of 2024.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Oregon plans to relocate its Portland campus in the Old Town neighborhood to the now-defunct Concordia University campus in Northeast Portland.

The university announced on Tuesday that it had entered a new phase of the project: moving students and staff to the northeast Portland campus and renovating academic spaces.

The general contractor will work with architectural firms to construct and renovate educational spaces while architects draw up designs for each building, which are currently undergoing the university naming process.

“We are excited to have selected the architecture firms and a construction manager who will oversee the design and renovations of several important buildings and spaces on the new campus,” said Jane Gordon, vice president for UO Portland, in a news released published on the university's website.

The new campus will be home to the university's Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health. Launched in 2022, the institute focuses on creating intervention and treatment programs for K-12 students to address children's behavioral and mental health care needs.

It is expected to take two academic years before fully transitioning to he new campus. Some students and staff will move to the new campus starting this summer, while others will continue to stay at the White Stag Block and Naito buildings in Old Town.