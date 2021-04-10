University of Oregon chemist confirmed as undersecretary in U.S. Department of Energy

Geraldine Richmond holds the Presidential Chair in Science at UO and is a recipient of the National Medal of Science.

EUGENE, Ore. — A University of Oregon chemist has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new undersecretary of science and energy for the federal Department of Energy.

In her new role, Geraldine Richmond will oversee the U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Science, which supports research in the physical sciences, the university said Monday in an announcement of her confirmation. Richmond also will advise Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on energy and technology issues and laboratory management, as well as monitor the department's research and development programs.

In an August appearance before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Richmond said she would be honored to lead the DOE’s science programs.

“From my visits over the years to DOE laboratories, I know firsthand that they are indeed the crown jewels of the nation’s research and innovation domain,” Richmond said. “These labs, along with thousands of initiatives funded by competitive DOE grants, are achieving the groundbreaking discoveries and breakthroughs that long have made United States the envy of the world in science and engineering.”

Richmond holds the Presidential Chair in Science at UO and is a recipient of the National Medal of Science. Her research focuses on understanding the molecular characteristics of water surfaces, studies with relevance to issues such as oil remediation, atmospheric chemistry and alternative energy sources.

Richmond has designed laser systems, optics equipment and computers that work in tandem to understand molecular processes at liquid surfaces, UO's announcement said.

Richmond was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring from President Clinton in 1997 and the Priestley Medal, the American Chemical Society’s highest honor, in 2018. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Chemical Society, the American Physical Society and the Association for Women in Science, according to the news release.

In 1998, Richmond and Jeanne Pemberton, of the University of Arizona, co-founded COACh, the Committee on the Advancement of Women Chemists. The organization has conducted a series of workshops for more than 15,000 women in all fields of science and engineering around the United States.