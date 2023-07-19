Longview fire creating 'unhealthy' air quality in Portland and Vancouver

With unhealthy air quality, "everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects," the DEQ says.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire burning since Tuesday at the Weyerhaeuser paper manufacturing plant in Longview, Washington, has created smoky skies and hazardous air quality conditions Wednesday morning in Portland and Vancouver.

A large fire that started Wednesday morning at an abandoned Kmart building in Northeast Portland "isn't helping matters," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Portland's air quality was "unhealthy" and in Washington, air quality levels east of Vancouver, near Orchards and in the Mill Plain area, was also categorized as "unhealthy."

When air quality is "unhealthy," the DEQ states on its website that "everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."

"That industrial fire [in Longview] has sent smoke down through Clark and into Multnomah counties, and at times, various reporting sites for air quality from DEQ have been reported as moderate to unhealthy, especially over parts of near downtown to eastern Multnomah County and then up through Clark County," Hill said Wednesday morning.

The fire at the paper plant in Longview started around 6 p.m. Tuesday and is still burning Wednesday morning. Hill said because the fire in Longview is expected to continue to burn through much of the day Wednesday, smoke should continue to filter south into Portland throughout the day.

"If poor air quality tends to bother you and that's a particular concern for you, you'll want to keep yourself sheltered as best you can," Hill said.

How to check the air quality in your neighborhood

The DEQ reports how clean the air is at a specific location and provides information about any possible health risks. The agency's AQI map uses a color-coded system ranging from "Good" (labeled by green dots), which means air pollution poses little to no risk, to "Hazardous" (labeled by maroon dots), meaning air quality is unhealthy for everyone.

To check the air quality in your area, go to the DEQ's Air Quality Index website. In the search box, type in your your city, state or ZIP code. You can also use the interactive air quality map