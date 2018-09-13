PORTLAND, Ore. — Parents and teachers are frustrated with construction at Beverly Cleary Elementary School in Northeast Portland.

On Wednesday, an unfinished roof led to a lot of leaks.

“I’d rather have leaks all patched up and all done before sending my kids into a building that isn’t safe and sound,” said Jason Hull, a parent of a student who goes to the school.

Construction has not been going smoothly. The school year had to be delayed by a day to clean up materials. The construction still continues next to a classroom.

Previous coverage: Construction delays opening of Portland's Beverly Cleary School

Photos: Construction cleanup delays opening of Beverly Cleary School

Pictures posted on Facebook by teachers and students show teachers posing with umbrellas and multiple trash cans used to collect the water. Parents KGW talked to were frustrated.

“I really wish they'd finish this up, and I’m concerned the work being done isn't of the highest quality,” said Jennifer Crowell. “Seems we live in the Pacific Northwest and a roofing person would know to cover the roof when there is rain in the forecast.”

A school district spokesperson says steps are being taken to put in temporary roofing and improve how the rainwater drains. Crews are working late to get it done, the spokesperson said.

© 2018 KGW