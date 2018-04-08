PORTLAND, Ore. — 24 hours after the Trump administration failed to meet a court-appointed deadline to reunite more than 2,500 families separated at the US-Mexico border, Kat Kelley arrived at a “respite center” in McAllen, Texas.

“The shelter was completely overwhelmed by the sheer number of people pouring in, practically overnight,” she wrote in a blog post on Catholic Charities’ website.

Kelley works as the agency’s Director for Strategic Initiatives.

“In response to this system saturation, the auditorium on the Archdiocese campus was converted into the overfill shelter, and can fit, I would estimate, about 150 folks,” she wrote.

In an interview Friday, Kelley explained that respite centers like the one to which she was dispatched, are used year-round to house ICE detainees.

This influx of people, though, was different.

These were recently reunited families, and they came in droves.

“These shelters are not made to serve that many people at once. the level of traumatization as you can imagine is enormous,” she said. “It's kind of indescribable. Like I've been working in social work and crisis response for twenty years, and I've never seen anything like this in my life.”

Staff’s mission inside the center was to help detainees determine their next steps.

Most, she said, would end up boarding buses to cities across the country to stay with relatives or sponsors.

There, they’d live while the courts decided their ultimate fate.

During her time there, Kelley took photos of families waiting in long lines.

Other images show the stacks of Red Cross blankets, handed out one at a time to people who slept on mats on the floor

Part of her blog, which comes with a “Trigger Warning” disclaimer, describes her encounter with a mother and teenage girl.

The daughter, Kelley wrote, appears traumatized.

"They had left Honduras after a local cartel attempted extorting money from them and when they couldn’t pay, they gang raped the child. They spent ten days crossing multiple international borders under the brutal charge of an El Salvadorian coyote and had the terrible misfortune of arriving just in time for zero tolerance. After La Migra grabbed them and prepared to split them, a beefy officer held a pistol to the girl’s head after she didn’t understand a command he gave her in English. After calling the doctor, we found out the high fever and severe pain was due to an insect impacted in the ear. The child wasn’t able to tell her mom that she heard the critter scrambling around in her head. She couldn’t tell her anything at all."

Kelley Friday said the experience stayed with her.

“Just seeing folks who have experienced such trauma who have been treated in such a dehumanizing way, merely for the fact that they want their children alive,” she said. “Like that's a completely unacceptable and shameful thing.”

