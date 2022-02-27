'People are dying': Portland-area church raises money for Ukraine relief

Hundreds attended a special prayer service on Sunday evening at Ukrainian Bible Church in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Oregon — A Ukrainian church in Fairview is collecting money to help Ukrainians hurt and displaced by Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian Bible Church spread the word about its efforts Sunday night at a prayer vigil attended by hundreds.

"Praying for piece, praying for spiritual support," said Pavel Adroniychuk, a deacon at the church. "Praying for the country where most, if not all, of our members are from."

The service, conducted in two languages, called for hope.

"We all have one desire," pastor Ilya Globak said through a translator. "We'd like to unite here tonight."

The room then filled with chanting, nearly ever church member speaking out individual prayers to protect loved ones thousands of miles away in Ukraine.

Melancholy music filled the church halls, bringing many members to tears.

"People are dying," Globak told the crowd. "Millions of people have great fear in their hearts."

The church made a call to action, taking donations online to provide food, water and medical supplies to people driven out of their homes by the Russian invasion.

Church officials said people donating should include the note "help for Ukraine" to make sure the money goes to the intended cause.

Donors can also text the number "4891192" to 715-803-4772 or mail donations to PO Box 1918, Fairview, OR 97024.

Leaders noted the pain is far from over, but expressed hope for positive change.

"Anguish in our hearts for what's been going on," Adroniychuk said.