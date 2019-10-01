MILWAUKIE, Oregon — Two Multnomah County work crew inmates were hospitalized after they were hit by a driver in Milwaukie on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a Chevrolet Express van westbound on Highway 224, near the Southeast Lake Road Exit, crashed into the back of an Oregon Department of Transportation truck.

A work crew inmate was ejected from the back of the ODOT truck, according to Milwaukie police. The other was struck while standing next to the truck, police said.

Van crashes into ODOT truck on Highway 224, injuring two work crew inmates on Jan. 9, 2019

Milwaukie police

The driver of the van, 25-year-old Joseph Anaya, was not hurt. He remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anaya was not impaired, police said. He was cited for careless driving.

Milwaukie police want to encourage drivers to slow down and move over one lane to create a safe distance between disabled vehicles, work crews and emergency vehicles parked on the shoulder.