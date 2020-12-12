'We need to put a woman on the moon': Two Washington women among group going to the moon

In 2024, NASA will attempt to land another man and woman on the moon, with the goal of using data from the missions to try to send astronauts to Mars.

Two women from Eastern Washington could be among the first women to walk on the moon.

In 2024, NASA will attempt to land another man and woman on the moon, with the goal of using data from the missions to try to send astronauts to Mars.

The space agency selected 18 astronauts for the mission for what they’ve dubbed the Artemis Team. Included on the team are Anne McClain of Spokane and Kayla Barron of Richland.

Barron was born Idaho, moved around a bit, but calls Richland home. She graduated from the Naval Academy and served as a submarine warfare officer before being selected for NASA’s astronaut candidate class in 2017.

“I think we’re all really excited,” Barron said. “We’ve been excited within the astronaut core for a while about Artemis and it really feels like a good time to share that excitement with the public.”

For McClain, the upcoming missions will mark her return to space. Last year, she spent 204 days aboard the International Space Station. The Spokane native and West Point graduate is proud to show the world that women belong on these historic missions.

“The significance to me is you know, we need to put a woman on the moon because women are half of our population, right? And, when I look at the group that was selected for this what it give me confidence in is that we selected the best people for the mission,” McClain said.

McClain and Barron are among a team of 18 astronauts who will now begin planning and training for the upcoming missions in Houston. Both say their specific roles have yet to be determined but they’re thrilled to be a part of the Artemis team. They’re also happy to show the young women and men of the US and Eastern Washington that no dream is too big, not matter how out-of-reach it seems.

“What I learned and what I think it’s important for kids to know is you can have these big dreams and they can come true but you got to do more doing than dreaming, right,” McClain said. “You’ve got to have this big dream but you have to like design this really practical path and you need to focus and you need to get something done.”