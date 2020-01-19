VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are searching for two people who broke into two marijuana dispensaries early Saturday morning.

The pair hit the Main Street Marijuana dispensary, 2314 Main St., Vancouver, as well as the New Vansterdam dispensary a couple of miles away at 6515 E. Mill Plain Boulevard, police said.

At Main Street Marijuana they broke a window, went in and started grabbing items from a display case. Adam Hamide from Main Street Marijuana says they got only about 50 dollars in merchandise, but did about $3,000 in damage.

“They were only inside about 20 seconds," he said. "The alarm was blaring and there are neighbors nearby. They didn’t get away with much.”

One of the pair is tall, the other much shorter. Vancouver Police say the shorter of the two could be a man or woman.

The dispensaries are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.