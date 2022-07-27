Two people die from suspected hyperthermia in Oregon during heat wave

While the deaths are suspected to be heat-related, the official cause may not be confirmed for several months.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people have died from suspected hyperthermia in Oregon during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office reported Wednesday.

The medical examiner's office said the deaths are "potentially related" to the heat wave, which has brought temperatures in the upper 90s and 100s for the past three days, according to a news release. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Saturday.

"This designation as a heat-related death is preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that’s unrelated to hyperthermia," the release said.

KGW has not yet learned where the deaths took place or personal information about those who died. The official cause of death may not be confirmed until several months after the individual's deaths.

The state has requested that county medical examiners keep track of deaths that are potentially related to the heat wave.

This week's heat wave comes a little more than a year after the historic heat dome event in 2021, which topped out at 116 degrees and resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people.