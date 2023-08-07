Two people stranded at Proposal Rock rescued by Coast Guard

The Coast Guard says both were rescued from shore on Saturday evening near Neskowin Beach.

NESKOWIN, Ore — Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard at Proposal Rock near Neskowin Beach along the Pacific Ocean on Saturday evening.

The 13th Coast Guard District says an 18-year-old man was stranded and a second person entered the water in an attempt to assist them.

An aircrew from Air Facility Newport rescued the first person.

"The aircrew arrived on an MH-65 Dolphin and safely hoisted the 18-year-old off the rock with minor abrasions in his hands from traversing the rock," said Petty Officer Annika Hirschler.

The individual was transported in stable condition.

A crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay rescued the second person by land, the Coast Guard said.

Today U.S. Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay received a call of a person stuck on Proposal Rock. The crew launched a Motor... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay on Saturday, July 8, 2023

"Coast Guard land support was sent to assist and this person is also reported to be in stable condition," Petty Officer Hirschler said.

