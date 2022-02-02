One dead, another injured in Southeast Portland shooting

Police said two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near Southeast Stark Street and 119th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the area of Southeast Stark Street and 119th Avenue around 3:50 p.m. where they learned that two people had been struck by gunfire.

One male victim died at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived and no arrests have been made. A homicide investigation is underway.

Southeast Stark Street has been taped off between Southeast 117th and 122nd for detectives to investigate. Southeast 122nd is open to traffic.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457; or Det. Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774. The case number is 22-31073.