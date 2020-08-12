Two people shot in NE Portland

Officers found two people who had been shot in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Halsey Street on Tuesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot Tuesday morning in Northeast Portland, police reported.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Halsey Street at 11:10 a.m. and found two people who had been shot. The shooting victims were taken to area hospitals.

Police did not report the names or medical condition of the victims. No suspect information was released by police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.