Two people robbed in Tigard near Fanno Creek Trail

Two people walking home from dinner in Tigard were robbed in the street, according to police.

TIGARD, Ore. — A man and woman were allegedly robbed while walking down the street in Tigard on Tuesday.

Tigard police said officers responded to a robbery near the intersection of Southeast Johnston Street and Southwest Grant Avenue just before 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.



A man and a woman reported to police that they were walking home from dinner along the Fanno Creek Trail. When they reached Southwest Grant Avenue, two men got out of a truck and started walking toward them. The suspects demanded they dropped everything and the woman reported that one of the suspects ripped her purse from her, taking her cell phone and keys.

The men then got back into the navy blue Ford F-150 or F-250. The truck is described as being the model year 2010-2012 with tinted windows and possibly a canopy over the bed.

The suspects are described by police as:

A Hispanic man, 40-45 years old, on the shorter side (4’11” – 5’ tall), with a stocky build, thick black hair and thicker lips. He was wearing a red t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

A second man of unknown race, who was also short and stocky.

Tigard police said while this was an isolated incident that it is “a good reminder for people to stay vigilant about their safety and surroundings. When possible travel in pairs or groups, stick to well-lit areas and immediately report any suspicious activity to police.”