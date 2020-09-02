VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people were rescued from a burning apartment in Vancouver on Sunday morning.

Vancouver firefighters were dispatched to the apartment, located at 7531 Northeast 18th Street, at around 8:25 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found the fire burning in a lower unit of the apartment complex and pulled out two people who were trapped inside.

The two people were taken to the hospital. Vancouver Fire didn't provide information on their medical condition.

A family pet is also missing, according to fire officials.

Vancouver Fire said the apartment is uninhabitable and that the Red Cross will work to assist the family.

