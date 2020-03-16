VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two COVID-19 patients in Clark County have died, officials announced Tuesday morning.

These are the first deaths from coronavirus in Clark County. Public health officials will provide more information during a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County.

On Monday, public health officials announced a woman in her 40s tested positive for the coronavirus. She had close contact with a person in Oregon who also tested positive, according to Clark County public health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong.

The woman is quarantined at home, and household members are being quarantined for 14 days, Armstrong said.

Earlier, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19, Clark County Public Health announced March 13.

The man and woman are married and live in separate long-term care facilities in Clark County, but they were in close contact, health officials said.

A man in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19 on March 6.

Public health officials will update the number of positive tests by 11 a.m. each day right here.

Clark County Public Health issued the following recommendations:

Public Health is recommending that people at higher risk stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible.

People at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 include people:

older than 60.

who have serious chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.

who have weakened immune systems.

Anyone who has questions about whether their condition puts them at risk for COVID-19 should consult their health care provider.

Everyday practices to prevent colds, influenza and other respiratory illnesses can also protect people against COVID-19. Public Health recommends people take the following actions to keep themselves healthy: