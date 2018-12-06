PORTLAND, Ore. -Two people were arrested Monday in an identity theft investigation.

Portland Police Bureau Detectives first began the investigation back in April after a victim reported a store credit card being opened under their name.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects, 29-year-old Nicholas Anthony Devranos and 28-year-old Toni Mae Collins, had opened the card in the victim's name and purchased a television.

They also learned that Devranos was also renting five high-end luxury apartments using other stolen identities.

Officers and detectives attempted to make contact with Devanos near one of the apartments, but he rode off on a "Onewheel." He was quickly taken into custody near Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest Naito Parkway. Officers were able to arrest Collins at the apartment.

Detectives searched the apartment and found stolen mail, checks, and machines used to use identification cards. An additional search near the apartment they found a a stolen 2018 Ford F-150 truck. They believe Devranos and Collins used stolen mail, checks, and the identification card making machines to create fake driver's incenses that were used to rent apartments, cars, and open store credit cards. Investigators believe there may be at least 200 people affected in their identity theft ring.

Devranos and Collins were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on multiple counts of aggravated identity theft, unlawful use of a vehicle, burglary, and other charges. Devranos had an outstanding warrant for similar crimes from Washington and Collins had an outstanding warrant in California.

Detectives will continue to investigate the case and think there maybe a connection between Devranos and Collins to a theft of a 2018 white Kia Sportage with the Oregon license plate 429KBK.

Anyone with information or who has seen the Sportage is asked to call 503-823-3333.

