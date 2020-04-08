Two Oregon Marines presumed dead after military training accident in California

21-year-old Pfc. Jack Ostrovsky and Lance Cpl. Chase Sweetwood, who was one day shy of his 19th birthday, are believed to have died in the accident on July 31.

On Saturday evening, military officials ended search and rescue efforts for the seven Marines and one U.S. Navy sailor who are still missing after a training accident last Thursday.

There were 16 service members aboard an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) when it began taking on water off the California coast near San Clemente Island. The eight missing are presumed dead.

The impact of the tragedy stretches north into Oregon, home to two of those believed to have perished: 21-year-old Pfc. Jack Ostrovsky of Bend, and Lance Cpl. Chase Sweetwood of Portland.

The accident happened a day before Sweetwood’s 19th birthday, according to his aunt. She started a GoFundMe page to fly his mother to San Diego for his funeral. As of Monday afternoon it had raised over $12,000.