Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

Oregon’s death toll is now 159 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, state health officials announced Wednesday.

Oregon’s death toll is now 159 people.

A 68-year-old Clackamas County man tested positive on May 21 and died on June 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

A 60-year-old Multnomah County man tested positive on April 17 and died on May 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He also had underlying medical conditions.

The state on Wednesday reported 65 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The new cases were found in the following counties:

Benton:1

Clackamas: 7

Deschutes: 1

Douglas: 1

Hood River: 6

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 1

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 1

Marion: 18

Multnomah: 13

Polk: 1

Umatilla: 2

Wasco: 2

Washington: 5

Yamhill: 4

Oregon has a total of 4,399 cases (including presumptive cases) as of Wednesday morning.

While presumptive cases have not yet tested positive, they have shown COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

The amount of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority said 1.9% of people tested during the week of May 25-31 tested positive for the coronavirus. That percentage is up slightly from 1.7% during the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 tests administered (18,215) during the week of May 25-31 increased by 5% from the previous week.

State data shows a total of 136,549 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 132,269 tests (96.8%) have come back negative.