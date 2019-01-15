PORTLAND, Ore. — Clark County Public Health is investigating two confirmed cases of measles and 11 more suspected cases.

The new cases are children who were unvaccinated, health officials said. One of the children is between the ages of 1-10 and the other is between 11-18 years old.

Both children visited the Portland airport and a Vancouver, Wash. church while they were contagious.

Anyone who visited the following locations during the following times may have been exposed:

Church of Truth, at 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver, Wash., from 11 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Portland International Airport from 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7. Specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period.

The two new confirmed cases are in addition to the confirmed measles case reported on Jan. 4. It’s unclear whether the cases are connected, health officials said.

Clark County Public Health advises anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office. Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

