Two men who died in NE Portland apartment fire identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state medical examiner has identified the two people who died in a fire at a Northeast Portland apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Robert William Gremillion, 31, and Seth Robert Thompson, 31, died in the fire at the Heidi Manor Apartments near Northeast 22nd Avenue and Weidler Street.

A 25-year-old woman is still in the hospital with critical injuries, Portland police said. She has not been identified.

Firefighters arrived just after 3:30 a.m. to find two apartment buildings fully engulfed in flames. They called in more crews from across the city to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One neighbor who lives near the apartments told KGW he heard yelling and fireworks going off shortly before the fire started.

Fire investigators believe there are people who have information critical to the investigation who have not come forward.