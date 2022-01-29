Two killed in plane crash at Salem Municipal Airport

SALEM, Ore. — Two people died in a plane crash at Salem Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Around 3 p.m., Salem police and fire crews responded to the airport, also known as McNary Field, where an aircraft had crashed near the end of a runways.
Witnesses told authorities the plane had been trying to land when it crashed.
Both people on board died at the scene. Their names have not been released.
Police said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.