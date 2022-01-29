Two killed in plane crash at Salem Municipal Airport

Witnesses told authorities the plane had been trying to land when it crashed Saturday afternoon.

SALEM, Ore. — Two people died in a plane crash at Salem Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., Salem police and fire crews responded to the airport, also known as McNary Field, where an aircraft had crashed near the end of a runways.

Both people on board died at the scene. Their names have not been released.