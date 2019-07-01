Two people were killed in a fiery crash on Highway 18 that shut down the Newberg-Dundee Bypass early Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 5:20 a.m. and involved a molasses truck and a poultry truck, OSP reports. The drivers of both trucks died in the crash.

A driver of a car that was involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Ice on the road was a factor in the crash, police said.

The bypass reopened just before 4 p.m.