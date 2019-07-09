CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Clackamas County late Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at South Barnards Road and Dryland Road between Molalla and Canby.

Deputies arrived and discovered the crash was between a Mini Cooper and Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a man, was taken to an area hospital by Life Flight and later died from his injuries. They have not been identified.

Investigators believe the driver of the Mini Cooper was at fault for the crash, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Additional details about what caused the crash were not released.