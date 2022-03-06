Two injured after jumping from window to escape fire in Washington County

The fire broke out early Sunday morning in a townhouse on Sedona Lane in Quatama, an unincorporated neighborhood near Hillsboro.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were injured after jumping out of window to escape a fire at their townhouse in unincorporated Washington County Sunday morning.

Responders from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called about 5:30 a.m. to a fire at the multistory townhouse, on Sedona Lane in the Quatama area, east of Hillsboro.

Two occupants in the townhouse heard their smoke alarms sounding but were trapped upstairs due to thick smoke that had made its way to their room, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue officials said.

They ended up jumping out an upper-level window to escape.

Deputies from Washington County Sheriff's Office evacuated adjoining units as a precaution.

The fire was on the second floor of the residence. First responders quickly worked to extinguish the fire while additional incoming units provided medical aid to the two occupants.

The occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of jumping out the upper-level window. Both were taken to the hospital.

A neighbor located and retrieved their pet cat, who had escaped safely and was not injured. The two occupants and cat are displaced due to damage sustained from the fire and smoke in their townhouse.

Firefighters kept the flames contained to one housing unit.

Cause of this fire is unknown and currently under investigation.