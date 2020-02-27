BEAVERTON, Ore. — Two people were injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton on Thursday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

When firefighters first arrived, flames were shooting out of a third-story unit. Fire crews worked to evacuate people and were able to put out the fire at the complex, located at 6245 Southwest Lombard Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their medical condition is unknown at this time.

