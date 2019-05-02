PORTLAND, Ore. — More low level level snow could be headed our way as people continue to deal with the storm that shut down schools on the Oregon Coast, the Portland area and the Willamette Valley.

The current forecast shows the system moving south from Canada, with snow at the weekend at sea level.

A low will drop down the coast pulling cold air out of the interior of B.C. That has the potential to create a rain-snow mix that could turn to snow showers as temperatures cool.

"I continue to track a stronger system from the Yukon Friday night and Saturday," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. "This one bears watching as it could bring a more significant and widespread snow to the lowlands of western Oregon and Washington."

The threat of another snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon through Tuesday. 

Your pics: 62 stunning photos of snow in Portland
Snow in Hillsboro on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Southbound Northeast 148th Avenue at Glisan was closed early Tuesday morning after a car slid into a gasoline tanker but has since reopened.
Peewee the Peacock enjoys the snow on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Black ice at Multnomah Falls on Interstate 84 in Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
4th Avenue in Estacada, Oregon is closed on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
A view of the snow and traffic on I-84 in the background.
Snow in Skamania County, about 10 miles up Washougal River Road.
1964 Chevy in snow
American flag in snow
Hayden Island
Tire tracks in the snow
Flowering snowball
Snow-covered trees in Sandy, Oregon.
Got snow?
Snow-covered trees
Tyee Yacht Club on the Columbia River
Tiny Library on Carr Street covered in snow
Snow in Brush Prairie
Snow in Fairview
Snow at Crown Point
Snow in Troutdale
Snowy playground
The American flag in the snow
Snow in downtown Salem
Snow in Washougal
Snow in Sandy
Snow in Battle Ground
Snow in Beavercreek
Snow in Klamath Falls
Snow in Newberg
Snow in Mill City
Your Pics: Snow is here!
Yes, SNOW at the Seaside Turnaround!
Cannon Beach snow
Shelley Dickson's view in Pacific City, Ore.
Tiny, tiny Gresham snowman
The view outside Abby Carroll's home in Tillamook.
Snow falling at the Oregon Coast - about 3 miles east of Cannon Beach
Snow falling near the Oregon Coast, about 3 miles east of Cannon Beach
Neena Kirkwood's view in Camas, Wash.