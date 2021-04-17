Two drivers die after head-on crash on I-5

One of the drivers was heading south in the northbound lanes, Portland police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two drivers died after a head-on crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 early Saturday morning, Portland police said.

Both drivers were men. They have not been identified.

According to police, one of the drivers was heading south in the northbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a northbound vehicle near North Greeley Avenue just after 5 a.m.

One driver died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where he died.

No one else was injured.