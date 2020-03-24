GRESHAM, Ore. — Two people died in crash involving a car and semi early Tuesday morning on Interstate 84 in Gresham, according to Gresham police.

The crash, which happened around 3 a.m., has closed all westbound lanes of I-84 starting at Northeast 181st Avenue. Police said they expect the closure to last several hours.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Drivers traveling westbound are required to exit the highway at 181st Avenue (Exit 13). Both on-ramps to westbound I-84 at 181st Avenue are also closed, police said.

Travelers should avoid the area and find alternate routes. KGW's Eric Patterson reports that Sandy Boulevard and Halsey Avenue are good options.

READ: All lanes open after crash of truck carrying dog food had shut down I-5 lanes

READ: Sports car hydroplanes under semi-truck on I-5 in Washington