Sunday traffic crashes in Clark, Clackamas and Marion counties leave two dead, two critically injured

A Sunday afternoon crash injured two pedestrians in Clark County, and two Sunday evening crashes left a pedestrian dead in Salem and a driver dead in Milwaukie.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver and a pedestrian were killed in separate crashes in the Salem and Portland areas Sunday night, and two other pedestrians were critically injured in a crash in north Clark County earlier that afternoon, according to news releases from Oregon State Police and the Clark and Marion county sheriffs' offices.

The first crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. along Northeast Lucia Falls Road near Moulton Falls Regional Park in Clark County. A white 1997 Chevrolet Blazer heading eastbound drove off the southern side of the road and struck three pedestrians who were walking together on the shoulder.

Two of the pedestrians were critically injured and taken to area hospitals. Multiple people stopped and provided medical aid while waiting for first responders, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the second crash at 9:23 p.m. on Highway 99 at Southeast Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie, according to a press release from Oregon State Police.

A northbound red Harley Davidson driven by 57-year-old James Sheehan of Portland collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3 driven by 76-year-old David Norby of Oregon City as the Mazda made a left turn. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries in the crash, police said. Norby was uninjured.

The third crash occurred at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street Northeast in Hayesville, an unincorporated area at the edge of northeast Salem.

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was a 19-year-old male and remained at the scene. No arrests or citations had been made as of Monday morning, police said. The identify of the pedestrian is being withheld until his family is notified, police said.