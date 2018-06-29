PORTLAND, Ore. -- A head-on crash on U.S. 26 east of Welches killed both drivers and closed the highway for hours.

An eastbound car crossed the center line about 4 a.m. for unknown reasons. The driver crashed into a westbound semi hauling wood chips, according to the Oregon State Police.

The truck came to rest in some threes and caught fire. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in either vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the Oregon State Police.

