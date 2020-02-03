PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children were shot and wounded inside a Northeast Portland apartment Monday afternoon, police said.

Medics took both children to a hospital. Portland Fire and Rescue Lt. Rich Chatman said one of the children had life-threatening injuries.

Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said officers are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

There is no known threat to the community, Allen said.

The apartment is located at Northeast Tillamook Street and 66th Avenue.

This story will be updated.

