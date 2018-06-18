Two separate car crashes have shut down I-5 northbound and closed one southbound lane at Terwilliger, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

Portland Fire and Rescue said everyone has been removed from the cars. A total of four people have been taken to local hospitals. Portland police said all four are expected to survive. Two of the injuries were described as serious.

Initially, two people were pinned inside their cars.

The freeway is expected to remain closed until at least 9 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Check tripcheck.com for updates.

© 2018 KGW