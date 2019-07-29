BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A 17-year-old Battle Ground teen had severe injuries after a morning accident at Northeast 199th Street and 167th Avenue in Battle Ground, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Witness testimony and scene evidence indicated that an orange Mazda sedan driven by a female was traveling eastbound on 199th Street and failed to stop for a stop sign at the four-way stop.

The Mazda collided with a blue Volkswagen sedan that was southbound and in the intersection. The-17-year-old male was driving the VW.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital. The collision remains under investigation.





