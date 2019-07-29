CLARK COUNTY, Washington — A 17 year old Battle Ground teen had severe injuries after a morning accident at the intersection of NE 199th Street and NE 167th Avenue in Battle Ground

Witness told Clark County Sheriff Deputies and scene evidence indicated that an orange Mazda sedan, driven by the female, was traveling eastbound on NE 199th Street and failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection.

The Mazda collided with a blue Volkswagen sedan that was southbound and in the intersection. The 17 year old male was driving the blue VW.

Severe damage to the vehicles indicates that the Mazda was traveling at a sustained speed at the time of the collision.

Both drivers of the vehicles were transported to an area hospital.

The CCSO Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.



